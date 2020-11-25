Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MCRB. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Chardan Capital lowered shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $32.50 to $27.50 in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $8.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.07.

Shares of MCRB opened at $30.68 on Monday. Seres Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.52 and a 12-month high of $38.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.50 and a beta of 4.60.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.12). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Seres Therapeutics will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 15.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 132,827 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 18,205 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $104,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $318,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Seres Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 94.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Seres Therapeutics

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing biological drugs that are designed to restore health by repairing the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. The company's lead product candidate is the SER-109, which is in Phase III clinical development for preventing recurrence of clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

