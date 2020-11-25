Severfield plc (SFR.L) (LON:SFR) Plans GBX 1.10 Dividend

Severfield plc (SFR.L) (LON:SFR) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.10 ($0.01) per share on Friday, January 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON SFR opened at GBX 67.40 ($0.88) on Wednesday. Severfield plc has a one year low of GBX 51.20 ($0.67) and a one year high of GBX 96 ($1.25). The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 58.28 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 61. The company has a market capitalization of $174.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.43, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Get Severfield plc (SFR.L) alerts:

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Severfield plc (SFR.L) in a report on Thursday, July 30th.

About Severfield plc (SFR.L)

Severfield plc, a structural steelwork company, engages in the designing, manufacturing, fabrication, construction, and erection of steelwork activities in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, and Mainland Europe. It manufactures metal decking products; composite metal flooring products; and steel and plated beams, steel sections, steelwork products, and intumescent coatings.

Read More: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Severfield plc (SFR.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Severfield plc (SFR.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.