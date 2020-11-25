Sherritt International Co. (S.TO) (TSE:S) Hits New 12-Month High at $0.34

Sherritt International Co. (S.TO) (TSE:S) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.34 and last traded at C$0.32, with a volume of 1290975 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.32.

Several research firms recently commented on S. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Sherritt International Co. (S.TO) from C$0.30 to C$0.35 in a report on Friday, September 11th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Sherritt International Co. (S.TO) from C$0.15 to C$0.20 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Sherritt International Co. (S.TO) from C$0.30 to C$0.35 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.28, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $133.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.26 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.19.

In other Sherritt International Co. (S.TO) news, Director Maryse Belanger bought 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.21 per share, with a total value of C$62,670.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 300,000 shares in the company, valued at C$62,670.

About Sherritt International Co. (S.TO) (TSE:S)

Sherritt International Corporation engages in the mining, refining, and sale of nickel and cobalt from lateritic ores primarily in Europe, Japan, and China. It produces and sells agriculture fertilizers in Western Canada; and provides additional fertilizer storage and administrative facilities in Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta, and Canada.

