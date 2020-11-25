Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Acquires 59,590 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 14.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 484,169 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,590 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $9,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 51,543 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 3,768 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 120,580 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,177 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 22,307 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 371.3% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 44,569 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 35,113 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.99% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources stock opened at $22.37 on Wednesday. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.91 and a 52 week high of $28.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.85. The company has a quick ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.19.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The closed-end fund reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.12). Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 14.15%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Franklin Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on BEN. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine lowered Franklin Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Franklin Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $22.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Franklin Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.05.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

