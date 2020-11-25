Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Buys 12,484 Shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 198,161 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,484 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $10,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,917,680 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,205,076,000 after acquiring an additional 310,661 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,310,670 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $834,417,000 after acquiring an additional 437,363 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,779,243 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $440,770,000 after acquiring an additional 325,862 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,204,858 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $408,240,000 after acquiring an additional 693,053 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 129.6% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,974,617 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $364,074,000 after acquiring an additional 3,937,002 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Blackstone Bdc Holdings Llc purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lifesciences Iii L.P. Clarus purchased 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $4,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BX. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Oppenheimer upgraded The Blackstone Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Blackstone Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.88.

The Blackstone Group stock opened at $59.83 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $40.33 billion, a PE ratio of 55.92 and a beta of 1.29. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.00 and a 12 month high of $64.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.45.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. The Blackstone Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 9th were paid a $0.54 dividend. This is a boost from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 6th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.51%.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

