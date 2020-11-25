Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Decreases Stock Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ cut its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,379 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 204 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $10,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMG. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 26.0% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,472 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $19,243,000 after buying an additional 3,196 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,682 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,368,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 98.7% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 153 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 733.3% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 25 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

CMG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,400.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,040.00 to $1,115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,200.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,155.00 to $1,235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,100.00 to $1,400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,317.95.

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,262.82 on Wednesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a one year low of $415.00 and a one year high of $1,384.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,287.84 and its 200 day moving average is $1,171.98. The stock has a market cap of $35.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 151.06, a P/E/G ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.43.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The restaurant operator reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.32. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 4.08%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.82 EPS. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 10.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 2,651 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,267.17, for a total value of $3,359,267.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,439,960.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 2,580 restaurants in the United States; 39 international Chipotle restaurants; and 3 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

