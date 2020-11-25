Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Stock Holdings Cut by Ninety One UK Ltd

Ninety One UK Ltd reduced its position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 65.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,671 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd owned about 0.07% of Snap-on worth $5,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 171.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,067,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,142,000 after acquiring an additional 673,707 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 810,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,226,000 after acquiring an additional 216,032 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 870,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,543,000 after acquiring an additional 194,995 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 413.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 241,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,461,000 after acquiring an additional 194,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alley Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the 2nd quarter worth $22,879,000. 94.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SNA opened at $179.06 on Wednesday. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1 year low of $90.72 and a 1 year high of $180.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $163.27 and a 200-day moving average of $146.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.34.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $1.12. Snap-on had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 17.12%. The company had revenue of $941.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $817.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.96 earnings per share. Snap-on’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 9.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $1.23 per share. This is a boost from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Snap-on’s payout ratio is presently 40.13%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SNA shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Snap-on in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a report on Friday, July 31st. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Snap-on from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Longbow Research downgraded Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $167.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Snap-on currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.33.

In other Snap-on news, VP Iain Boyd sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 12,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.51, for a total transaction of $2,047,995.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,877 shares of company stock valued at $7,263,413 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

