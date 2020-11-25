Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.50.

Several research firms have issued reports on SBSI. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Southside Bancshares from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Southside Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Southside Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Southside Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st.

Southside Bancshares stock opened at $31.54 on Wednesday. Southside Bancshares has a 12-month low of $23.51 and a 12-month high of $37.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. Southside Bancshares had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 7.86%. The company had revenue of $60.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.85 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Southside Bancshares will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a positive change from Southside Bancshares’s previous None dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.4%. Southside Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 56.36%.

In other Southside Bancshares news, CFO Julie Shamburger sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $49,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $588,149.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Tony K. Morgan bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.20 per share, for a total transaction of $54,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBSI. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Southside Bancshares by 101.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 108,388 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,005,000 after purchasing an additional 54,462 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Southside Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $888,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 11.3% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 280,765 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,859,000 after acquiring an additional 28,472 shares in the last quarter. Third Avenue Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 19.0% in the third quarter. Third Avenue Management LLC now owns 149,269 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,647,000 after acquiring an additional 23,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 24.1% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 102,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.09% of the company’s stock.

About Southside Bancshares

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

