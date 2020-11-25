SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $48.93

Shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $48.93 and last traded at $48.61, with a volume of 20990 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.60.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.33.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF by 28.6% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 11,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $260,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $120,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $463,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $267,000.

About SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX)

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.

