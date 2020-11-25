Sprout Social, Inc. (NYSE:SPT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $35.84 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Sprout Social, Inc. (NYSE:SPT) will announce $35.84 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Sprout Social’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $35.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $35.90 million. Sprout Social posted sales of $28.14 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sprout Social will report full year sales of $131.35 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $131.00 million to $131.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $166.84 million, with estimates ranging from $165.00 million to $169.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Sprout Social.

Sprout Social (NYSE:SPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $33.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.01 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS.

SPT has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $33.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Sprout Social in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.90.

Shares of SPT stock opened at $46.83 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.21. Sprout Social has a 12 month low of $10.54 and a 12 month high of $52.65.

In other Sprout Social news, major shareholder Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 54,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.89, for a total value of $2,262,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.70, for a total transaction of $52,014.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 226,511 shares of company stock worth $9,501,579.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Sprout Social by 194.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,828,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208,088 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 2,861.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,154,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,166,000 after buying an additional 1,115,314 shares during the last quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the third quarter worth $30,576,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 882.9% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 755,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,409,000 after buying an additional 678,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the third quarter worth $14,405,000.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

