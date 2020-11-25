STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) (EPA:STM) PT Set at €26.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) (EPA:STM) received a €26.00 ($30.59) price objective from The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential downside of 17.22% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on STM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €34.00 ($40.00) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €35.00 ($41.18) price target on STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €33.00 ($38.82) price objective on STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €33.00 ($38.82) target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €30.68 ($36.10).

STM opened at €31.41 ($36.95) on Monday. STMicroelectronics N.V. has a 1-year low of €12.40 ($14.59) and a 1-year high of €21.45 ($25.24). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €28.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €25.34.

STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) Company Profile

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in EMEA, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The Automotive and Discrete Group segment offers digital and analog automotive integrated circuits (ICs); and discrete and power transistor products.

