Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) Hits New 1-Year High at $215.00

Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $215.00 and last traded at $212.68, with a volume of 2011 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $212.04.

SZKMY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Suzuki Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Suzuki Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Suzuki Motor from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $187.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.42 and a beta of 1.40.

Suzuki Motor Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles, motorcycles, and marine products in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. It offers mini-vehicles, sub-compact vehicles, standard-sized vehicles, all-terrain vehicles, outboard motors, motorized wheelchairs, electro senior vehicles, and houses.

