SVB Leerink Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX)

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink dropped their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 18th. SVB Leerink analyst S. Demko now anticipates that the software maker will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.10. SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

Get Allscripts Healthcare Solutions alerts:

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $402.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.75 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a negative net margin of 2.77% and a positive return on equity of 5.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on MDRX. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a report on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub cut Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.09.

Shares of NASDAQ MDRX opened at $14.20 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.40. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of -47.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.94. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a 52-week low of $4.56 and a 52-week high of $14.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $325,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the second quarter valued at $380,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 380.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,108 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 15,926 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 10.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,522,907 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,310,000 after purchasing an additional 143,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the second quarter valued at $73,000.

In other Allscripts Healthcare Solutions news, CEO Paul Black sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.04, for a total transaction of $331,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lisa Khorey sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total value of $191,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 251,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,208,231.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $688,050 over the last 90 days. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Company Profile

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

Featured Article: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.