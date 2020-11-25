Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on TNDM. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Raymond James boosted their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $102.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Tandem Diabetes Care presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.80.

TNDM stock opened at $88.72 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -118.29 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a current ratio of 4.72. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 52-week low of $43.69 and a 52-week high of $123.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.87.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $123.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.16 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 10.29% and a negative return on equity of 12.88%. Tandem Diabetes Care’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tandem Diabetes Care will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 16,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.88, for a total value of $1,795,797.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Susan Morrison sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $2,280,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,570,692. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 153,371 shares of company stock worth $17,506,093 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNDM. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the second quarter worth $26,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the second quarter valued at $35,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 69.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 681 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the second quarter valued at $95,000.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

