Telecom Plus PLC (TEP.L) (LON:TEP) Plans GBX 27 Dividend

Telecom Plus PLC (TEP.L) (LON:TEP) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 27 ($0.35) per share on Friday, December 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 26th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Telecom Plus PLC (TEP.L) stock opened at GBX 1,441 ($18.83) on Wednesday. Telecom Plus PLC has a one year low of GBX 907 ($11.85) and a one year high of GBX 1,585 ($20.71). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,342.30 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,373.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.04.

Telecom Plus PLC (TEP.L) Company Profile

Telecom Plus PLC provides a range of utility services in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Customer Acquisition and Customer Management. The Customer Acquisition segment sells a range of equipment, including mobile phone handsets and wireless Internet routers to customers. The Customer Management segment supplies fixed telephony, mobile telephony, gas, electricity, Internet, home insurance, and boiler installation services to residential and small business customers.

