Tenaris S.A. Declares Semi-annual Dividend of $0.14 (NYSE:TS)

Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) declared a semi-annual dividend on Monday, November 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, November 25th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 23rd.

Tenaris has decreased its dividend payment by 4.7% over the last three years.

Shares of TS opened at $16.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a PE ratio of -21.51 and a beta of 1.46. Tenaris has a one year low of $8.86 and a one year high of $23.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.13.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $901.74 million. Tenaris had a negative net margin of 6.91% and a positive return on equity of 2.60%. Analysts anticipate that Tenaris will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

TS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tenaris in a report on Friday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Tenaris from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Tenaris in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. CSFB assumed coverage on shares of Tenaris in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Tenaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.27.

About Tenaris

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers products for oil and gas drilling operations, such as casing and tubing products, premium connections, drill pipes, coiled tubing, hot-rolled and cold-drawn seamless tubes, perforating guns, tubular and non-tubular accessories, and devices.

