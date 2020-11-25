Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Stock Rating Upgraded by Robert W. Baird

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) was upgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm presently has a $84.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock, up from their prior target price of $74.00. Robert W. Baird’s target price points to a potential upside of 8.16% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded Texas Roadhouse from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.09.

Texas Roadhouse stock opened at $77.66 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.15 and a 200-day moving average of $60.08. Texas Roadhouse has a 1 year low of $25.15 and a 1 year high of $84.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.25, a PEG ratio of 21.46 and a beta of 0.97.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.22. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 2.46%. Research analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Wayne Kent Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.45, for a total transaction of $3,672,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,347,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,841,777.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.58, for a total value of $70,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 426,381 shares of company stock worth $30,395,588. 6.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 913 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. 93.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 514 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

