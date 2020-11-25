The Gap (NYSE:GPS) Rating Increased to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) was upgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm presently has a $30.00 price target on the apparel retailer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 11.65% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on GPS. B. Riley boosted their target price on The Gap from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on The Gap from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Citigroup raised The Gap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on The Gap from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on The Gap from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.89.

Shares of The Gap stock opened at $26.87 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.60 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.11. The Gap has a fifty-two week low of $5.26 and a fifty-two week high of $26.99.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. The Gap had a negative return on equity of 18.48% and a negative net margin of 7.39%. The company’s revenue was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Gap will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Sonia Syngal sold 36,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.58, for a total transaction of $647,471.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,003,554.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Gap during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in The Gap by 45,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in The Gap by 2,848.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,007 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in The Gap by 295.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 3,646 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723 shares during the period. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in The Gap during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 57.25% of the company’s stock.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, Janie and Jack, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

