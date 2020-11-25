The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on JYNT. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of The Joint from $22.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Joint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of The Joint in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of The Joint from $21.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.60.

Shares of NASDAQ JYNT opened at $25.56 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $358.89 million, a PE ratio of 94.67 and a beta of 1.11. The Joint has a 12 month low of $7.67 and a 12 month high of $27.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.00.

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.08. The Joint had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 47.43%. On average, analysts anticipate that The Joint will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JYNT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in The Joint during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in The Joint by 9.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in The Joint during the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in The Joint by 8.2% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC lifted its position in The Joint by 0.3% during the second quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 739,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,292,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising and the sale of regional developer rights.

