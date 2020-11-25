The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW) Raises Dividend to $0.19 Per Share

The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.1874 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, January 15th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This is a boost from The York Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

The York Water has increased its dividend by 11.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NASDAQ:YORW opened at $47.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $613.74 million, a PE ratio of 37.93 and a beta of 0.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The York Water has a fifty-two week low of $34.56 and a fifty-two week high of $51.27.

The York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. The York Water had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 30.35%. The firm had revenue of $14.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that The York Water will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

YORW has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered The York Water from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised The York Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 10th.

About The York Water

The York Water Company impounds, purifies, and distributes drinking water. The company owns and operates two wastewater collection systems and two wastewater treatment systems; and two reservoirs, including Lake Williams and Lake Redman, which hold approximately 2.2 billion gallons of water. It also operates a 15-mile pipeline from the Susquehanna River to Lake Redman; and owns seven wells that supply water to its customers in Carroll Valley Borough and Cumberland Township, Adams County.

