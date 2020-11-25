TheStreet Lowers CKX Lands (NYSEAMERICAN:CKX) to C

TheStreet downgraded shares of CKX Lands (NYSEAMERICAN:CKX) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

CKX Lands stock opened at $9.25 on Monday. CKX Lands has a fifty-two week low of $7.50 and a fifty-two week high of $10.35.

About CKX Lands

CKX Lands, Inc engages in the ownership and management of land in the United States. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Surface, and Timber. The company leases its properties for minerals, such as oil and gas; raising and harvesting timber; and surface uses comprising agriculture, right of ways, and hunting.

