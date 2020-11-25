TheStreet Upgrades Oxford Immunotec Global (NASDAQ:OXFD) to C

Oxford Immunotec Global (NASDAQ:OXFD) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

OXFD has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Oxford Immunotec Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oxford Immunotec Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Oxford Immunotec Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th.

Get Oxford Immunotec Global alerts:

Oxford Immunotec Global stock opened at $13.85 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.92. Oxford Immunotec Global has a 12 month low of $8.37 and a 12 month high of $17.77. The stock has a market cap of $359.57 million, a P/E ratio of -21.98 and a beta of 1.17.

Oxford Immunotec Global (NASDAQ:OXFD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Oxford Immunotec Global had a negative net margin of 28.12% and a negative return on equity of 7.52%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Oxford Immunotec Global will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXFD. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Oxford Immunotec Global during the 1st quarter worth $82,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Oxford Immunotec Global by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 3,758 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in Oxford Immunotec Global by 104.2% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 174,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 89,072 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Oxford Immunotec Global by 101.9% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 112,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 56,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Oxford Immunotec Global during the 2nd quarter worth $572,000. 90.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oxford Immunotec Global

Oxford Immunotec Global PLC, a diagnostics company, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary tests for immunology and infectious diseases in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company develops its products using its T-SPOT technology platform that measures marker-specific cellular (T cells) responses at a single cell level and inform the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of patients with immune-regulated conditions.

Recommended Story: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Immunotec Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Immunotec Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.