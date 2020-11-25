TheStreet Upgrades Prudential Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBIP) to B

Prudential Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBIP) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Prudential Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th.

NASDAQ:PBIP opened at $14.09 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.74 and its 200-day moving average is $11.36. Prudential Bancorp has a 52 week low of $9.53 and a 52 week high of $18.59. The firm has a market cap of $114.79 million, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of -0.11.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBIP. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Prudential Bancorp by 3.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 128,483 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after buying an additional 3,969 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Prudential Bancorp by 559.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,525 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 8,928 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Prudential Bancorp by 3.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 32,012 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maltese Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Prudential Bancorp by 3.1% during the third quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 128,900 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.33% of the company’s stock.

About Prudential Bancorp

Prudential Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company for Prudential Savings Bank, which engages in the provision of financial services. It accept deposits from public and generate loans and invests in securities. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

