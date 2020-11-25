thyssenkrupp AG (TKA.F) (FRA:TKA) PT Set at €5.30 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

thyssenkrupp AG (TKA.F) (FRA:TKA) has been given a €5.30 ($6.24) price target by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 6.56% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on TKA. Nord/LB set a €6.00 ($7.06) price target on shares of thyssenkrupp AG (TKA.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €4.50 ($5.29) price target on thyssenkrupp AG (TKA.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley set a €4.90 ($5.76) price objective on thyssenkrupp AG (TKA.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €7.50 ($8.82) target price on shares of thyssenkrupp AG (TKA.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Independent Research set a €5.10 ($6.00) price target on shares of thyssenkrupp AG (TKA.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €6.72 ($7.91).

FRA TKA opened at €5.67 ($6.67) on Monday. thyssenkrupp AG has a 12-month low of €20.70 ($24.35) and a 12-month high of €27.01 ($31.78). The company has a 50 day moving average price of €4.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €5.69.

thyssenkrupp AG (TKA.F) Company Profile

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of components technology, elevator technology, industrial solutions, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Components Technology segment provides various components for automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for wind turbines.

