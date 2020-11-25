TitanSwap (TITAN) Price Reaches $0.58 on Top Exchanges

TitanSwap (CURRENCY:TITAN) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 25th. TitanSwap has a total market capitalization of $31.17 million and $117,866.00 worth of TitanSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, TitanSwap has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar. One TitanSwap token can now be purchased for $0.58 or 0.00003036 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.40 or 0.00080135 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000423 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005207 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00022512 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $66.87 or 0.00347863 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000061 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00003814 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005202 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $604.34 or 0.03143812 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

About TitanSwap

TitanSwap is a token. It was first traded on September 14th, 2018. TitanSwap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,404,160 tokens. TitanSwap’s official Twitter account is @TitanAutonomous and its Facebook page is accessible here. TitanSwap’s official website is titanswap.org.

Buying and Selling TitanSwap

TitanSwap can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TitanSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TitanSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TitanSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

