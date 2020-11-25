Touchstone Exploration Inc. (TXP.TO) (TSE:TXP) Sets New 1-Year High at $2.20

Touchstone Exploration Inc. (TXP.TO) (TSE:TXP) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$2.20 and last traded at C$2.16, with a volume of 96146 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.14.

TXP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cormark lifted their target price on shares of Touchstone Exploration Inc. (TXP.TO) from C$3.25 to C$3.75 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Beacon Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Touchstone Exploration Inc. (TXP.TO) in a research note on Thursday, August 27th.

The company has a market cap of $448.71 million and a P/E ratio of -21.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.83, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$1.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.23.

About Touchstone Exploration Inc. (TXP.TO) (TSE:TXP)

Touchstone Exploration Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. It has interests in a range of small undeveloped exploration properties; and 3 exploration blocks.

