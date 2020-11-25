Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RTRX) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RTRX) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Travere Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Travere Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush initiated coverage on Travere Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Travere Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.43.

Travere Therapeutics stock opened at $23.35 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -11.07 and a beta of 0.67. Travere Therapeutics has a one year low of $8.98 and a one year high of $24.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 7.23 and a quick ratio of 7.14.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RTRX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.15. Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 36.38% and a negative net margin of 49.13%. Sell-side analysts expect that Travere Therapeutics will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Peter Heerma sold 2,188 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total value of $41,353.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP William E. Rote sold 1,500 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.59, for a total value of $27,885.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $417,773.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 60,556 shares of company stock valued at $1,337,195. Corporate insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in Travere Therapeutics by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 53,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $993,000 after buying an additional 5,687 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Travere Therapeutics by 184.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 39,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 25,825 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Travere Therapeutics by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 74,039 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after buying an additional 11,516 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Travere Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $326,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Travere Therapeutics by 169.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,041,405 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,224,000 after buying an additional 655,279 shares in the last quarter.

About Travere Therapeutics

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. Its products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

