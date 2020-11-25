Treatt plc (TET.L) (LON:TET) Increases Dividend to GBX 4.16 Per Share

Treatt plc (TET.L) (LON:TET) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.16 ($0.05) per share on Thursday, March 18th. This represents a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This is a positive change from Treatt plc (TET.L)’s previous dividend of $1.84. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON:TET opened at GBX 675.50 ($8.83) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $359.82 million and a PE ratio of 45.63. Treatt plc has a 12 month low of GBX 310 ($4.05) and a 12 month high of GBX 682 ($8.91). The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 620.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 560.40.

In related news, insider Vijay Thakrar bought 1,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 606 ($7.92) per share, with a total value of £9,944.46 ($12,992.50). Also, insider Richard Andrew Hope bought 1,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 413 ($5.40) per share, with a total value of £6,116.53 ($7,991.29).

About Treatt plc (TET.L)

Treatt plc manufactures and supplies ingredient solutions to the flavour, fragrance, brevarage, and consumer products industries in the United Kingdom, Germany, Ireland, the United States, China, and internationally. It offers flavor ingredients, such as citrus, coffee, tea, health and wellness, and fruits and vegetables extracts; aroma, natural, and high impact chemicals; and herb, spice, and floral ingredients.

