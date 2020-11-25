TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) Rating Increased to Outperform at BMO Capital Markets

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) was upgraded by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm presently has a $24.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $18.00. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.24% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Sidoti upped their price objective on shares of TrueBlue from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of TrueBlue from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TrueBlue from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. TrueBlue presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.40.

NYSE TBI opened at $20.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. TrueBlue has a 1 year low of $12.02 and a 1 year high of $24.30. The company has a market capitalization of $726.13 million, a PE ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.77.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.22. TrueBlue had a negative net margin of 5.92% and a positive return on equity of 7.74%. The company had revenue of $474.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. TrueBlue’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that TrueBlue will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Colleen B. Brown sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.94, for a total transaction of $89,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,695 shares in the company, valued at $281,568.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in TrueBlue by 0.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 151,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in TrueBlue by 9.5% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in TrueBlue by 1.0% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 135,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in TrueBlue by 1.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 141,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in TrueBlue by 24.4% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers a range of contingent staffing solutions for blue-collar, on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, general labor, and other industries.

