Truist Securiti Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report issued on Wednesday, November 18th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Hughes now forecasts that the home improvement retailer will post earnings of $8.74 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $8.96. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.99 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.36 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $1.74 EPS.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.01. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 228.17% and a net margin of 7.12%. The company had revenue of $22.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on LOW. Truist reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $178.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $135.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $149.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.63.

NYSE LOW opened at $154.96 on Monday. Lowe’s Companies has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $180.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $165.20 and a 200-day moving average of $148.73. The firm has a market cap of $117.11 billion, a PE ratio of 20.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.52.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 41.96%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 272.1% during the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 73.9% during the 3rd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

