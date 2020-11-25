Truist Securiti Weighs in on PulteGroup, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:PHM)

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti issued their FY2020 earnings estimates for PulteGroup in a report released on Thursday, November 19th. Truist Securiti analyst R. Seth forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $4.62 for the year. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for PulteGroup’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.65 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.30 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on PHM. Raymond James upgraded shares of PulteGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Truist upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $32.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, 140166 upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. PulteGroup has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

NYSE PHM opened at $43.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.67. PulteGroup has a 52-week low of $17.12 and a 52-week high of $49.70. The company has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.37.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.19. PulteGroup had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $111,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 159.8% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,991 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 64,114 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 102.5% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 786,978 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,781,000 after purchasing an additional 398,397 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 61.0% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,018 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 11,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the second quarter valued at $395,000. Institutional investors own 85.59% of the company’s stock.

In other PulteGroup news, EVP Todd N. Sheldon bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.49 per share, for a total transaction of $207,450.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,626,856.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

