Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) and Community Capital Bancshares (OTCMKTS:ALBY) Head-To-Head Survey

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) and Community Capital Bancshares (OTCMKTS:ALBY) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

Get Trustmark alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Trustmark and Community Capital Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trustmark 0 4 0 0 2.00 Community Capital Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Trustmark presently has a consensus price target of $29.00, indicating a potential upside of 7.73%. Given Trustmark’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Trustmark is more favorable than Community Capital Bancshares.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Trustmark and Community Capital Bancshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trustmark $710.41 million 2.40 $150.46 million $2.45 10.99 Community Capital Bancshares $8.33 million 1.74 $1.24 million N/A N/A

Trustmark has higher revenue and earnings than Community Capital Bancshares.

Volatility & Risk

Trustmark has a beta of 1.08, meaning that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Community Capital Bancshares has a beta of 0.74, meaning that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

60.8% of Trustmark shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Trustmark shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 42.4% of Community Capital Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Trustmark and Community Capital Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trustmark 17.64% 8.13% 0.95% Community Capital Bancshares N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Trustmark beats Community Capital Bancshares on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Trustmark Company Profile

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit. It also provides mortgage banking services, including construction financing, production of conventional and government insured mortgages, and secondary marketing and mortgage servicing; overdraft facilities; and treasury management services. In addition, the company provides wealth management and trust services, such as administration of personal trusts and estates; management of investment accounts for individuals, employee benefit plans, and charitable foundations; and corporate trust and institutional custody, securities brokerage, financial and estate planning, retirement plan, and investment management. Further, it offers business insurance products and services for medical professionals, construction, manufacturing, hospitality, real estate, and group life and health plans; and life and health insurance, and personal line policies for individual customers, as well as provides an intermediary vehicle for the provision of loans or investments in low-income communities. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 178 full-service branches and 15 limited-service branches; and 236 automated teller machines and 14 interactive teller machines. Trustmark Corporation was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Jackson, Mississippi.

Community Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Community Capital Bancshares, Inc. operates as the holding company for AB&T that provides various banking products and services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposits. Its loan products include commercial and residential real estate, commercial, financial, agricultural, consumer installment, overdrafts and other revolving credit, and educational loans. The company also offers money transfer, bill pay, remote deposit capture, ACH origination, and merchant services, as well as online, mobile, and text message banking services. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Albany, Georgia.

Receive News & Ratings for Trustmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trustmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.