Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) Plans $0.13 Semi-annual Dividend

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) declared a semi-annual dividend on Tuesday, November 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share by the shipping company on Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 15th.

Tsakos Energy Navigation has decreased its dividend by 65.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NYSE TNP opened at $9.27 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Tsakos Energy Navigation has a 52-week low of $7.06 and a 52-week high of $23.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.63. The firm has a market cap of $174.10 million, a P/E ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 0.63.

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The shipping company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.10). Tsakos Energy Navigation had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 8.33%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tsakos Energy Navigation will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Tsakos Energy Navigation from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Tsakos Energy Navigation from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.50.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Company Profile

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. As of April 2, 2020, it operated a fleet of 65 double-hull vessels.

