Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Shares Purchased by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,938 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned 0.07% of Tyler Technologies worth $10,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TYL. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 89 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,970 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 241 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 899 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.28, for a total value of $4,122,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,947 shares in the company, valued at $31,311,429.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.28, for a total value of $5,556,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 152,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,077,580.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,500 shares of company stock valued at $12,341,780 over the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TYL. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $380.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $365.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tyler Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $342.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Tyler Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $357.50.

NYSE TYL opened at $410.85 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $400.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $360.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 0.74. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $247.22 and a 52-week high of $429.91.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $285.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.07 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software; and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

