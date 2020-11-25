UBS Group Boosts Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Price Target to $21.00

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at UBS Group from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 8.58% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.64.

ANF opened at $22.97 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -9.49 and a beta of 1.54. Abercrombie & Fitch has a twelve month low of $7.41 and a twelve month high of $23.82.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.81. Abercrombie & Fitch had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a negative return on equity of 10.04%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch will post -1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 333.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,030 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 134.4% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,331 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 193.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,447 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 6,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leap Investments LP acquired a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, and Gilly Hicks brands.

