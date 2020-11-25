Uniper SE (UN01.F) (ETR:UN01) PT Set at €24.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Uniper SE (UN01.F) (ETR:UN01) received a €24.00 ($28.24) price objective from analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential downside of 14.53% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Nord/LB set a €28.00 ($32.94) price objective on Uniper SE (UN01.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €22.50 ($26.47) target price on shares of Uniper SE (UN01.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a €25.30 ($29.76) price target on shares of Uniper SE (UN01.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €31.50 ($37.06) price objective on shares of Uniper SE (UN01.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays set a €27.00 ($31.76) target price on shares of Uniper SE (UN01.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €26.05 ($30.65).

Get Uniper SE (UN01.F) alerts:

UN01 opened at €28.08 ($33.04) on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €27.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is €27.87. The firm has a market cap of $10.28 billion and a PE ratio of 163.24. Uniper SE has a twelve month low of €20.76 ($24.42) and a twelve month high of €30.88 ($36.33). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.93, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.08.

About Uniper SE (UN01.F)

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in European Generation, Global Commodities, and International Power Generation segments. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

Read More: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Uniper SE (UN01.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniper SE (UN01.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.