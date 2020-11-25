Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet lowered Universal Electronics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. ValuEngine raised Universal Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Universal Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Universal Electronics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

Shares of Universal Electronics stock opened at $53.47 on Monday. Universal Electronics has a one year low of $29.50 and a one year high of $57.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $735.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.91.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Universal Electronics by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 449,373 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,242,000 after buying an additional 45,913 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Universal Electronics by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 318,109 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,005,000 after buying an additional 58,189 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Universal Electronics by 1,453.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 210,818 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,274,000 after buying an additional 197,244 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Universal Electronics by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 188,411 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,111,000 after buying an additional 59,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Universal Electronics by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 178,087 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,339,000 after buying an additional 10,349 shares during the last quarter.

Universal Electronics Inc designs, develops, and manufactures pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video (AV) accessories, and intelligent wireless security and smart home products for consumer electronics, subscription broadcasting, home entertainment, automation, security, and hospitality and climate control markets.

