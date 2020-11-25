Urovant Sciences (NASDAQ:UROV) Reaches New 1-Year High at $16.25

Urovant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:UROV)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $16.25 and last traded at $16.14, with a volume of 220468 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.14.

Several brokerages have issued reports on UROV. BidaskClub lowered Urovant Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Urovant Sciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 16th. HC Wainwright lowered Urovant Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.25 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Urovant Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.25 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Urovant Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.25 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.44.

Get Urovant Sciences alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.51. The company has a market cap of $510.99 million, a P/E ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 1.25.

Urovant Sciences (NASDAQ:UROV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.50) by $0.38. On average, research analysts predict that Urovant Sciences Ltd. will post -6.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UROV. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Urovant Sciences during the first quarter worth $49,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Urovant Sciences by 2,950.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Urovant Sciences by 27.5% during the third quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Urovant Sciences by 8.1% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Urovant Sciences during the first quarter worth $325,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.34% of the company’s stock.

Urovant Sciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:UROV)

Urovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for urologic conditions in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is vibegron, an oral small molecule beta-3 agonist for the treatment of overactive bladder (OAB), OAB in men with benign prostatic hyperplasia, and abdominal pain due to irritable bowel syndrome.

See Also: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Urovant Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urovant Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.