Valvoline Inc. (VVV) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 on December 15th

Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share by the basic materials company on Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. This is a boost from Valvoline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

Valvoline has raised its dividend by 779.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Valvoline has a dividend payout ratio of 33.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Valvoline to earn $1.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.5%.

NYSE:VVV opened at $23.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.03. Valvoline has a 12 month low of $9.06 and a 12 month high of $23.65.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $652.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.55 million. Valvoline had a negative return on equity of 121.96% and a net margin of 9.53%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Valvoline will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Valvoline from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Valvoline in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

In other news, SVP Anthony R. Puckett sold 9,005 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total transaction of $188,654.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,132 shares in the company, valued at $44,665.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Thomas A. Gerrald II sold 4,528 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total transaction of $102,513.92. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,133.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,374 shares of company stock valued at $858,874 in the last 90 days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Valvoline Inc manufactures and markets engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

