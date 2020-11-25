Vecima Networks Inc. (VCM.TO) (TSE:VCM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $13.00

Vecima Networks Inc. (VCM.TO) (TSE:VCM) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$13.00 and last traded at C$13.07, with a volume of 700 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$13.15.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VCM shares. Pi Financial set a C$17.25 price objective on Vecima Networks Inc. (VCM.TO) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 4th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Vecima Networks Inc. (VCM.TO) from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th.

The company has a market capitalization of $292.90 million and a PE ratio of 130.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$13.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$11.78.

Vecima Networks Inc. (VCM.TO) (TSE:VCM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 24th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$26.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$21.95 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vecima Networks Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 21st. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 26th. Vecima Networks Inc. (VCM.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 220.00%.

In other Vecima Networks Inc. (VCM.TO) news, Director Sumit Kumar purchased 13,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$12.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$166,912.00.

Vecima Networks Inc. (VCM.TO) Company Profile (TSE:VCM)

Vecima Networks Inc provides technology solutions that empower network service providers and content providers to connect people and enterprises to information and entertainment worldwide. It offers products for the cable and broadcast industries, which provides video and broadband access to service providers, content creators, and broadcasters.

