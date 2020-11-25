Veritaseum (VERI) Price Tops $6.09 on Major Exchanges

Veritaseum (CURRENCY:VERI) traded up 27.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 25th. In the last week, Veritaseum has traded up 43.5% against the US dollar. One Veritaseum token can currently be purchased for approximately $6.09 or 0.00031690 BTC on exchanges. Veritaseum has a total market capitalization of $13.10 million and approximately $10,725.00 worth of Veritaseum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Veritaseum Profile

VERI is a token. It launched on April 25th, 2017. Veritaseum’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,149,646 tokens. Veritaseum’s official Twitter account is @Veritaseuminc and its Facebook page is accessible here. Veritaseum’s official website is veritas.veritaseum.com.

Buying and Selling Veritaseum

Veritaseum can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veritaseum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veritaseum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Veritaseum using one of the exchanges listed above.

