Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $10.34 Million Stock Holdings in VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) by 66.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,591,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 633,500 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned 0.15% of VEREIT worth $10,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of VEREIT by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 308,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VEREIT by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. now owns 120,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of VEREIT by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 40,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of VEREIT by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 303,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VEREIT by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. 94.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VER shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on VEREIT from $5.80 to $6.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of VEREIT in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Mizuho upped their price target on VEREIT from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Bank of America raised VEREIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised VEREIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.58.

In related news, CEO Glenn J. Rufrano purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.33 per share, with a total value of $253,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,279,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,757,665.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

VER opened at $7.35 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.25 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. VEREIT, Inc. has a one year low of $3.56 and a one year high of $10.18.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.07). VEREIT had a negative net margin of 43.35% and a negative return on equity of 7.49%. The business had revenue of $295.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that VEREIT, Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.077 per share. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. VEREIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.93%.

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $14.7 billion including approximately 3,800 properties and 88.9 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

