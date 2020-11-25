Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $8.10 Million Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lessened its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $8,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 137.8% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research during the second quarter worth $48,000. Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 55.1% during the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research during the third quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

LRCX has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $270.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $352.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Lam Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $385.44.

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $446.44 on Wednesday. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $181.38 and a 52 week high of $451.12. The firm has a market cap of $64.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $382.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $337.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.31.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The semiconductor company reported $5.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.17 by $0.50. Lam Research had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 55.82%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 22.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 8th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 32.60%.

In other Lam Research news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 8,184 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.19, for a total transaction of $3,479,754.96. Also, Director Leslie F. Varon sold 225 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.45, for a total transaction of $91,451.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,128 shares of company stock worth $23,954,139 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits in the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Taiwan, and the southeast Asia. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

