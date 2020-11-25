Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Lowers Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL decreased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $10,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,671,683 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,188,958,000 after buying an additional 1,765,237 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,408,988 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,900,420,000 after purchasing an additional 549,201 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,887,191 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,321,617,000 after purchasing an additional 749,993 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,394,897 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $933,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,544,888 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $838,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617,837 shares in the last quarter. 55.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on UPS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Standpoint Research cut United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $159.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. UBS Group raised United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $214.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $202.00 price target on United Parcel Service and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.39.

UPS stock opened at $172.69 on Wednesday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $82.00 and a one year high of $178.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $168.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.62. The firm has a market cap of $149.27 billion, a PE ratio of 34.33, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.98.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.42. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 156.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.65%.

In related news, Director David P. Abney sold 62,700 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.56, for a total value of $10,067,112.00. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

