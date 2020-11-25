Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Lowers Position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL trimmed its stake in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 751,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,500 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $10,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 34.3% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 49,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 12,696 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its position in Manulife Financial by 31.5% during the third quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 23,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Manulife Financial by 1.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 399,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,551,000 after acquiring an additional 4,709 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 3.5% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 121,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,650,000 after buying an additional 4,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 7,946.0% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 289,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,929,000 after buying an additional 286,057 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MFC opened at $17.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.29. Manulife Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.62 and a fifty-two week high of $21.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.87 and its 200-day moving average is $14.06.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 4.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Manulife Financial Co. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 20th. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.50%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MFC shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Eight Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Friday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Manulife Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.14.

Manulife Financial Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

