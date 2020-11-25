Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Purchases Shares of 44,700 Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 44,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,471,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of STZ. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after buying an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 11,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after acquiring an additional 2,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 702,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,988,000 after acquiring an additional 39,389 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on STZ shares. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Sunday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $196.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $216.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $209.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Constellation Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.90.

STZ opened at $207.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $40.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.94. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.28 and a fifty-two week high of $208.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $186.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 7th. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 15.08%. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.91 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently 10.20%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

