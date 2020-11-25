Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Reduces Stock Holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL trimmed its position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $8,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 61.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 201 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

In related news, Director Leo H. Suggs sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,245,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ODFL shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $156.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Cowen lifted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $168.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $141.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Old Dominion Freight Line has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.25.

ODFL opened at $203.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.61, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.80 and a 12 month high of $213.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $199.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $183.31.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 15.87%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.74%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Read More: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.