Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Takes Position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 61,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,744,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PKI. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new position in shares of PerkinElmer in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 45.3% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 369 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PerkinElmer in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 95.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 714 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PerkinElmer in the third quarter valued at about $101,000. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PerkinElmer alerts:

NYSE PKI opened at $127.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a PE ratio of 48.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.53. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.91 and a 1-year high of $142.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The medical research company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $964.03 million for the quarter. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 9.87%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.83%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PKI. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on PerkinElmer from $139.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on PerkinElmer from $137.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on PerkinElmer in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on PerkinElmer from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded PerkinElmer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.25.

In related news, insider James M. Mock sold 5,623 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.41, for a total value of $699,557.43. Also, insider Andrew Okun sold 6,107 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.14, for a total value of $855,834.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,300,678.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PerkinElmer Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

Read More: Insider Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI).

Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.