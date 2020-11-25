Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Trims Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL trimmed its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 92,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 44,300 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $9,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Medtronic in the third quarter worth approximately $2,493,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Medtronic by 4.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 900,242 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $93,493,000 after purchasing an additional 36,721 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 31.4% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 282,590 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $25,914,000 after purchasing an additional 67,577 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Medtronic in the third quarter worth approximately $723,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 10.5% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,698 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. 79.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MDT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Medtronic from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Citigroup increased their target price on Medtronic from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Medtronic from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.48.

In other Medtronic news, Chairman Omar Ishrak sold 763 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.40, for a total transaction of $82,709.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 561,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,815,868.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 9,584 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.34, for a total value of $999,994.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,536,285.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,326 shares of company stock valued at $4,441,498 in the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MDT stock opened at $114.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $107.83 and a 200 day moving average of $100.92. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $72.13 and a 1 year high of $122.15.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.22. Medtronic had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 15.80%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

