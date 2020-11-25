VMware (NYSE:VMW) Issues FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

VMware (NYSE:VMW) updated its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 7.03-7.03 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.66. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.7-11.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.62 billion.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on VMware from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of VMware from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 28th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a hold rating on shares of VMware in a research report on Friday, August 28th. KeyCorp upped their target price on VMware from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Cross Research raised VMware from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $167.08.

Shares of VMW opened at $150.51 on Wednesday. VMware has a 52-week low of $86.00 and a 52-week high of $172.34. The company has a market capitalization of $63.23 billion, a PE ratio of 35.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.22. VMware had a return on equity of 27.92% and a net margin of 15.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that VMware will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Sanjay Poonen sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.23, for a total transaction of $1,694,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.07, for a total value of $2,341,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 102,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,360,009.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,037 shares of company stock valued at $7,050,117. Company insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

